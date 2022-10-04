Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) PT at $34.13

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE TU opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869,752 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 72.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 33.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

