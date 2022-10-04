Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $36.56

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.