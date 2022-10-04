Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) PT at $24.71

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. OTR Global restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 69,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

