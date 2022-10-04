Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) PT at $32.31

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.31.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,724,000 after buying an additional 221,150 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

NYSE TRQ opened at $30.24 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.