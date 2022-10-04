Brokers Offer Predictions for Carrier Global Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CARR opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $14,943,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.