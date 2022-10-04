Brokers Set Expectations for PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PCH. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

