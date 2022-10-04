Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells £63,626.57 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total value of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82).
Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 2.4 %
LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,935 ($23.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £313.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,343.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,185.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,267.58. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,854.72 ($22.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.
Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Recommended Stories
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.