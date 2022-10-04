BSC Station (BSCS) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

BSC Station (BSCS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $5.29 million and $525,261.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station launched on April 18th, 2021. BSC Station’s total supply is 420,389,685 coins. The official website for BSC Station is bscstation.org. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BSC Station

According to CryptoCompare, “BSC Station (BSCS) aims to build a Full-Stack DEFI with NFT Auction on the Binance Smart Chain. It will become economy infrastructure for DeFi and NFT powered by Binance Smart Chain. The Infrastructure for DeFi & NFT Powered by BSC.BSCS operates on top of existing blockchains Binance Smart Chain that is designed to offer maximum value to consumers and institutions. Binance Smart Chain has solved the problem of infrastructure in the context of BSCS’s product, and that BSCS represents the ideal use case to leverage the technologies offered by its platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.