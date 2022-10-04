BSClaunch Market Cap Reaches $13,762.35 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $13,762.35 and approximately $26.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,056.03 or 1.00014611 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064164 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch (CRYPTO:BSL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2021. BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BSClaunch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged). Telegram | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSClaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSClaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

