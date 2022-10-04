BT.Finance (BT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $49,032.00

BT.Finance (BT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. BT.Finance has a market capitalization of $49,032.00 and approximately $64,464.00 worth of BT.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BT.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BT.Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BT.Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BT.Finance Coin Profile

BT.Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. BT.Finance’s total supply is 250,279 coins. BT.Finance’s official Twitter account is @btdotfinance. The official website for BT.Finance is bt.finance.

BT.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BT.Finance is a smart DeFi yield aggregator based on ethereum ecosystem, targets the best and sustainable yield for tokens.The Vaults are divided into 3 pools as Stable Profits Pool, High Yield Pool and Smart Hybrid Pool to all users with various risk tolerances. The BT Vault v1 is to earn $CRV $SUSHI $PICKLE $BADGER $LDO $BAS $MIS $FXS from other excellent DeFi yield aggregators and platforms, thanks for their innovative products and hard work.Security is its first priority, BT.Finance will have insurance fund to buy insurance from Defi insurance platforms such as Nexus Mutual and Cover Protocol besides the peckshield security audit.The project is launched by the community, it will run with Dao that is governed by the vote of the community. BT.Finance invites senior people in the blockchain industry and fund managers to serve as a strategist and economic advisers to the development team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BT.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BT.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BT.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BT.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BT.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.