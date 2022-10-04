BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $13.18 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $9.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com/en.

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

