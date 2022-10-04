BullPerks Market Cap Reaches $11.18 Million (BLP)

BullPerks (BLP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $136,908.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BullPerks coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BullPerks has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BullPerks Coin Profile

BullPerks’ launch date was June 12th, 2021. BullPerks’ total supply is 296,750,000 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BullPerks is bullperks.com.

BullPerks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bullperks is a community of like-minded individuals who want to leverage their power and invest together in the best projects at the same terms as VC’s. Every 2 months, the level and amounts of tokens will be reviewed and changed based on the price increase.”

