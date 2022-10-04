Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

