Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $118.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $84,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $74,642,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Up 2.2 %

BG stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.