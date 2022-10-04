BunnyPark Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (BP)

BunnyPark (BP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One BunnyPark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BunnyPark has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. BunnyPark has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004549 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.02 or 0.01605178 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030439 BTC.

BunnyPark Coin Profile

BunnyPark is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,472,066 coins. The official website for BunnyPark is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BunnyPark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BunnyPark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BunnyPark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

