Busy DAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Busy DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $131,169.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Busy DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Busy DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

