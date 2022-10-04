Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.25% from the stock’s current price.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BFLY opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

