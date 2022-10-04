Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 28.55%. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,476.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 90.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYRN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Dawson James decreased their target price on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

