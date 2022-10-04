ByteNext Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $189,778.38 and approximately $268.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

