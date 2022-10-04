Bytom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00085971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007683 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,770,614,625 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars.

