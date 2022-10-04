C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires 690 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

