Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

CADE opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

