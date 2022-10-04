Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $64.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.69. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

