Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf Price Performance

Shares of ELY opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Insider Activity

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.