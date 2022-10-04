Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.86 Million

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,232,719,184 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

