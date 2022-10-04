Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.67. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

