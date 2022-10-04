Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 587 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

