Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 202,773 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.24. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

