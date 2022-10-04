Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 2.8 %

AMCR stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.