Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.