Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Five9 by 4,626.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Five9 stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $168.56.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.37.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,399,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

