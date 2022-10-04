Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 2.6 %

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

