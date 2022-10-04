Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

