Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,929 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000.

Shares of LOGI opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $91.13.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

