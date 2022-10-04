Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 48,049 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,049 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 279,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 965,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

