Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.03% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 23.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 57.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.