Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.82 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

