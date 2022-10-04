Cap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,238.00 (CAP)

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Cap coin can now be purchased for $154.49 or 0.00770699 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cap has traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cap has a market cap of $15.45 million and $42,238.00 worth of Cap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cap

Cap (CRYPTO:CAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Cap’s total supply is 100,000 coins. Cap’s official website is cap.eth.link. Cap’s official Twitter account is @CapDotFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottle caps are the standard currency in Fallout, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel. Bottlecaps (CAP) are a 0 premine 0 instamine (0.25 Diff start). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cap using one of the exchanges listed above.

