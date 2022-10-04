Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.75

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.75 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29). Capita shares last traded at GBX 26.06 ($0.31), with a volume of 2,880,722 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £438.92 million and a PE ratio of 200.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.75.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.