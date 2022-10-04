Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,087 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 113,220 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

