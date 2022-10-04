Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.