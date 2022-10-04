Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

