Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6 %

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

