Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,473 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,368,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

