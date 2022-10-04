Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

