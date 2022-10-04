Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

