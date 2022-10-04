Carbon Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,009.00 (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,105.92 or 1.00056579 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078173 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

