Carbon (CRBN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Carbon has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $30,018.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon was first traded on October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

