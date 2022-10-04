Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cardiovascular Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

NASDAQ CSII opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.