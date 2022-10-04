CardWallet 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29,696.00 (CW)

CardWallet (CW) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, CardWallet has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One CardWallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. CardWallet has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $29,696.00 worth of CardWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CardWallet alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CardWallet Profile

CardWallet’s genesis date was July 30th, 2021. CardWallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. CardWallet’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. CardWallet’s official website is cardwallet.fi.

Buying and Selling CardWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “CardWallet is a gateway to the universe of Cardano native assets that incorporates a DEX, a DAO, staking benefits and so much more. All that within the grasp of users' fingers, on virtually any Android or iOS device.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CardWallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CardWallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CardWallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CardWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CardWallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.